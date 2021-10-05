1 killed after accident in Sarasota County last week

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has been killed after an accident that happened in Sarasota County last week, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials.

A 24-year-old female from North Port was traveling east on Tamiami Trail Access Road, on the right side of the roadway, east of Ortiz Boulevard.

A 55-year-old female pedestrian was also traveling the same way when the 24-year-old driver hit her. The driver did stop on the left side of the road and the pedestrian was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, that pedestrian was pronounced dead at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Oct. 1.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit will complete the investigation.

