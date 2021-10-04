Advertise With Us
Sightings of Brian Laundrie continue to turn up nothing

The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the timeline of his movements after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby Petito.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hayword County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina has released a 911 call from a caller who claimed to have spoken with Brian Laundrie.

Dennis Davis had been hiking along the Appalachian Trail and said he was approached by a man that he certain was Brian Laundrie. He claimed the man was asking him how to get to California.

Laundrie is the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito. He has a warrant for his arrest for bank fraud and so far, law enforcement have been unable to find him.

“He was talking wild. He said that his girlfriend loved him and he had to go out to California to see her, and he was asking me how to get to California,” Davis tells the operator.

Social media has been full of alleged sightings and theories, but so far, Laundrie still remains at large.

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has also been searching some unidentified areas on the Suncoast but has been purposefully avoided giving away his location.

