Sarasota Police Department to host National Night Out on Oct. 12, 2021

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is hosting its National Night Out 2021 in hopes of connecting with the communities it represents.

The event will be held on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., outside Sarasota Police Headquarters on Adams Lane. 

The event is free and open to everyone.  Residents, citizens, visitors, and community members are invited and welcome to spend time with neighbors and police officers.

The event will feature the Sarasota Police Department Honor Guard, SWAT Team and a Junior SWAT challenge course, patrol cars and motorcycles, specialty vehicles from the Sarasota Police Department Marine Patrol and Dive Team, Emergency Response Team, and Explosive Materials Unit. 

There will be Monster Trucks, K-9 demos, a DJ playing music, and food vendors from Jimmy John’s, Boar’s Head, Miss Susie’s Newtown Kitchen, and Chick-fil-A.

