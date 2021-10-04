Rain chances will go up for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the next day or two we will be under the influence of a large and expanding area of high pressure. This will limit rainfall for the Suncoast over several days and virtually eliminate rain today.

Temperatures will stay warm and heat indexes will be rising to the low 90s. With time, the east to southeast wind will begin to shift to increasingly south to the southwest wind by the weekend. This will be the result of an advancing cold front and the possibility of the beginning of tropical development in the near Atlantic. With the wind shift will come a surge in moisture and rain chances will go up.

The increase in rain chances will be short-lived, only three days or so, before a cold front finally pushes through and lowers our rain chances slightly, and brings in some slightly drier air.

