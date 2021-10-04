Rain chances increase later this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lawns are turning brown around town as Mother nature has turned off the spigot for now. Dry air has slipped in over the past few days but that is about to change later this week as some tropical moisture begins to move back in. Winds have calmed down as well from last week but still out of the east. This lighter wind will allow a sea breeze to develop and move inland during the mid afternoon. With more moisture to work with we will see some showers and a possible thunderstorm or two come back into play by Wednesday.

For Tuesday the rain chance will stay at 20% for a late day shower or two otherwise mostly sunny skies are anticipated. The high on Tuesday will be around 90 inland and mid to upper 80′s near the beaches. Winds will start out of the east at 5-10 mph and turn to the NW later in the day near the coast.

Wednesday a little more moisture comes back our way with winds out of the SE at 5-10 mph. Due to the wind shift our rain chance will go up a little to 30% for a passing shower during the mid to late afternoon. The high on Wednesday will be around the average of 88 degrees.

Thursday rain chances go up to 40% for a few late day showers or possible isolated thunderstorm. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day with a high around 90 degrees.

Temperatures near average (WWSB)

Friday and Saturday expect variable cloudiness with a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and inland but we could also see a few near the coast in the morning and early afternoon.

For boaters look for winds out of the SE at 5-10 knots turning to the west later in the day as the sea breeze develops. Seas will be 2 feet or less and a light chop can be expected on the waters.

Chances for developing very small at this time (National Hurricane Center)

In the tropics we continue to watch a tropical disturbance north of the central Bahamas. This system has a very small chance of developing over the next 5 days. Right now it looks like it will drift toward the Carolina coast of the next few days. It will stay far enough away from us and poses no threat at this time.

