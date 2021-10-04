Man drowns in North Port pool

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A man drowned in a family pool Sunday afternoon, North Port police are reporting.

Police and rescue units responded to a 911 call shortly before noon to a home in the 5500 block of Tropicaire Boulevard.

Police say a person they described as an older male was found at the bottom of the family pool. He was pulled from the water by first responders but was unable to be resuscitated.

No other details were being released, a police spokesman said.

