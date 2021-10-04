Legacy Trail neighbors win compensation from federal government

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The federal government recently awarded nearly $500,000 to three landowners in Sarasota whose property was seized for the construction of the Legacy Trail.

The landowners live along a 1.7-mile segment of the trail between Sawyer Loop Road and Ashton Road.

The Sarasota plaintiffs brought claims against the federal government after the conversion of an abandoned rail line into the Legacy Trail, a public, 10.7-mile recreational hiking and biking trail, which crossed or trespassed on the landowners’ property.

The landowners sued the federal government in 2018 after it seized their property for the conversion of the rail line into the Legacy Trail in 2017. The land underlying the railroad easement belonged to them, and the conversion of the railroad into a public recreational trail was not authorized under Florida law.

“I fully expect the owners that I represent to get compensated,” said Troy Hearne, who represented the homeowners. “The task is though to make sure they’re fully compensated. I think some of the owners who took an early settlement, settled for a lot less than they’re entitled to.”

Hearne says more settlements are in the works. He also said more people with property along the Legacy Trail who may be eligible for compensation have yet to file a claim.

“The issue we have in this case is a taking by the federal government. So the United States federal government must pay the owners, as they did pay all the owners I represented in the southern segment of the legacy trail. But Sarasota County has done something beyond what the federal government allowed them to do. So in that sense Sarasota County is also responsible to pay the landowners something additional to what the federal government is paying the landowners. So we’re in the process of trying to resolved that,” explained Hearne.

