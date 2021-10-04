Advertise With Us
Gabby Petito Foundation website goes live, first official event announced

FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on Sept. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The foundation started in memory of Gabrielle Petito, found deceased last month after being reported missing, has launched its website.

The Foundation, created by her parents, will raise money to help aide in searches for missing people. The site, though live, is still in development. It is a 501c(3) non-profit and in a press conference last month her family said they were still figuring out the best way to utitlize the funds but hope Gabby’s memory can help other missing people.

The first official fundraiser is happening at a venue called 89 North on Oct 17 in Patchogue, New York.

Donors can also buy bracelets on the foundation’s website.

