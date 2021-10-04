Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida woman attacked by gator after falling into canal

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — An alligator attacked a homeless woman who fell into a Florida canal on Monday morning, authorities said.

The woman was resting on a sea wall when she fell into the canal, according to a St. Petersburg Fire Rescue news release. Someone heard her cries for help and called 911.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to her arms, the release said. She was reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were trying to locate the alligator on Monday morning.

The wildlife agency uses professional gator trappers for its Nuisance Alligator Program. An alligator interacting with humans is deemed a nuisance if it is at least 4 feet (1.2 meters).

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petito's family called the news conference to thank law enforcement agencies and everyone who...
‘Turn yourself in!’ Gabby Petito’s mother tweets message to Brian Laundrie
Mariah Martin
Missing Sarasota girl found and is safe, police say
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Attorney for Laundrie family explains discrepancy in sister’s Good Morning America interview
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Sarasota PD gets called out for welfare check, ends up busting alleged cheating partner
Graphic
A dry weekend, with more Red Tide!

Latest News

Mariah Martin
Missing Sarasota girl found and is safe, police say
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Monday October 4
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Monday October 4
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Monday October 4
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Monday October 4
Man drowns in North Port pool