Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis diagnosed with breast cancer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that First Lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

”I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” DeSantis wrote. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

DeSantis is a mother of three children and has championed several causes dedicated to youths across the state.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.