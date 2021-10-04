Dispute between neighbors over dog fight ends in arrest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man is in jail after police say he pulled a gun on his neighbors following a dispute.

Anthony William Frederick II has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without an intent to kill. The incident occurred Sunday, Oct. 3 on 32nd Street in Sarasota. Officers were dispatched to a report of a person in the street with a firearm.

Upon arrival, officers say the suspect admitted to pointing a weapon at his neighbors, saying a dog fight had resulted in the death of his dog. Anthony confronted the neighbors and was punched by a person at the home. That’s when he returned to his home, police say, and came back to the neighbors’ home with a weapon.

Officers also noted that that Frederick changed his story multiple times.

He admitted to drinking and marijuana was found in his back pocket. In addition to the aggravated assault charges, he was also given a civil citation for possession of marijuana.

