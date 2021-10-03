Two more dry days, showers return to end the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re looking at another hot and dry day Sunday, but at least the humidity is not too high, as dew point hold in the 60s. Monday is also dry, but we are tracking a Low in the upper atmosphere over the northern Gulf states this week. That low will push more moisture our way through the week, so rain chances gradually increase, too. And the center of that Low will move over us Saturday, giving us more widespread showers and thunderstorms next weekend. Most of our beaches were in good shape Saturday, just a slight respiratory irritation at two spots due to red tide.

Red tide (Station)

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam is getting weaker as it moves into the north Atlantic. We are tracking a small area of thunderstorms north of the Caribbean, but there’s only a 20% chance that it will develop in the next 5 days.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

