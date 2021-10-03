Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
‘Turn yourself in!’ Gabby Petito’s mother tweets message to Brian Laundrie

Petito's family called the news conference to thank law enforcement agencies and everyone who...
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Gabby Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt is calling herself a “mom on a mission.”

Schmidt has taken on Twitter for the first time since the disappearance and death of her daughter Gabby. On Saturday, she broke her Twitter silence and posted “Mama bear is getting angry! Turn yourself in!” Her profile bio explains: “A mom on a mission, the fight for change and prevention will never end! My Gabby will never be forgotten!”

This comes as the search for Brian Laundrie continues. Newly released police body camera footage from the Aug. 12 traffic stop involving the domestic incident between Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie shows an officer noticing marks on Gabrielle’s face and arms.

Witnesses saw a domestic dispute in a parking lot and notified authorities but after police interview the pair, they were separated for the night with no charges filed. Gabrielle Petito later disappeared and her remains were found in Wyoming last weekend.

