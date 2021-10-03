Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
A sunny and warm Sunday ahead

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Overnight clouds will filter throughout the Suncoast with temperatures falling into the lower 70′s to upper 60′s. Sunday morning, it will be a bit humid but as the temperature rises, the dew point will not rise substantially with it. Therefore, expect the afternoon to be warm and partly sunny.

Rounding out the weekend and heading into the new week, rain chances slowly climb but not substantially till the latter part of the week. Monday will be mostly sunny with one or two showers at most, only a 20% chance. The chance becomes more isolated Tuesday and scattered for the rest of the week.

Temperatures through the week will hang around the upper 80′s. By late week, we could see a dip into the temperatures more towards the mid 80′s.

