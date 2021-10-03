Outdoor festivals signal return to normalcy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This weekend several festivals are in swing.

Tons of weekenders spent the day outdoors enjoying some of the fall favorites in town that they might have missed last year because of the pandemic. Over at the Downtown Sarasota Craft Festival, it was fun for customers, but it meant much more to the artists.

Last year, the coronavirus cancelled this festival along with many other events that are key for these business owners to sell their crafts and artwork. With vendors back out on the street, Sunday was a new day.

“And so now they’re opening up,” Art Salesperson Isabelle Hart said. “They’re still careful, people are careful, but they don’t need to be that careful. The CDC is saying come out and play, so we are and it’s really fun.”

This was the 26th annual craft festival in Downtown Sarasota and vendors are already looking forward to next year.

In Fruitville, the Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival returned for the 33rd year. Families were out today enjoying the rides, food, live music and, of course, all the pumpkins ready to be taken home and carved.

The owner of Fruitville Grove Kim White said last year’s festival was open during the pandemic, but she can see from this weekend that now people are coming out with more enthusiasm than last time.

“I think since the vaccines have come out everyone’s a little bit--like I said--a little bit more at ease and enjoying the family fun and just enjoying a nice little piece of fall,” she said.

The Fruitville Grove Pumpkin Festival is going to be up and running every weekend this October. It’ll be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

