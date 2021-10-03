Missing Sarasota girl last seen near Booker High

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is currently looking for Mariah Martin, age 14, who was last seen near Booker High, 3201 N Orange Ave.

She was last seen October 1st around 2:30 p.m. Mariah is 5′7′' and approximately 117 lbs. She is believed to have runaway.

If you have any information, please contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

🚨PLEASE RT🚨We’re looking for Mariah Martin, 14. Mariah was last seen near Booker High, 3201 N Orange Ave, #Sarasota, at about 2:30pm on October 1, 2021. Mariah is 5’7” & approx 125 lbs. She is believed to have runaway. If you know where she is, please call 911 or 941-263-6773 pic.twitter.com/vtN2CaHJzO — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) October 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.