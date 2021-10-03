Advertise With Us
Missing Sarasota girl last seen near Booker High

Mariah Martin
Mariah Martin(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is currently looking for Mariah Martin, age 14, who was last seen near Booker High, 3201 N Orange Ave.

She was last seen October 1st around 2:30 p.m. Mariah is 5′7′' and approximately 117 lbs. She is believed to have runaway.

If you have any information, please contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

