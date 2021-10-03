The dry weather rolls over to kick off the new week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The weekend has been warm and dry with temperatures steady in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s and lower humidity. As we head into the new week, rain chances stay low but that will change along with the humidity.

Monday kicks off dry and warm again and will be similar to what we experienced this weekend. Tuesday will be similar aside from a possible pop up shower but most will stay dry.

As we head later into the week, the humidity rises back into the 70′s along with isolated rain chances. Those isolated rain chances become scattered to end the week.

