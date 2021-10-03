Advertise With Us
Dragon boat races at Nathan Benderson Park

Dragon Boat Racing
Dragon Boat Racing(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On the first weekend of October, the National Crew Championships for Dragon boat racing took place at Nathan Benderson Park here in Sarasota.

The event lasted three days, and saw teams from all over the country battle for a chance to become the U.S. representative at the Crew World Championship.

Angela Long, the head paddling coach at NBP, talked about the growing popularity of dragon boat racing.

“It’s an exciting sport for people to be involved with. I think a lot of people have never heard of Dragon Boating before, but it’s actually one of the fastest growing water sports around the world... I think it’s the first time that World’s has been here in the United States,” Long said.

The Crew World Championship will take place next July at Nathan Benderson Park.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

