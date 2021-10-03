Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have...
Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have been involved and the shooting might be in retaliation for another shooting a few months ago at a nearby gas station.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff says one man has been killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a Waffle House near a South Carolina interstate.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said the 4 a.m. Sunday shooting also injured an employee and three customers inside the restaurant just off Interstate 20 in Bishopville, but they are expected to survive.

Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have been involved and the shooting might be in retaliation for another shooting a few months ago at a nearby gas station.

The sheriff said investigators are still trying to confirm that information, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

