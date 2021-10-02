Suncoast Aqua Ventures hosts reef and beach cleanup

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -

A reef and beach cleanup is underway at the Bradenton Yacht Club.

Suncoast Aqua Ventures rounded up more than 200 volunteers to pull thousands of pounds of trash from underwater and the shorelines. It’s the fifth year the organization has hosted this event and its doing what it can to incentivize people to keep our waters clean.

Once all the trash is weighed, $5,000 in cash and other prizes will be handed out to volunteers based on drawings and the amount of trash they can bring to the surface.

The second day of the cleanup will be held Sunday, Oct. 2 starting at 8 a.m..

