Protesters gather for ‘March for Reproductive Rights’ on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds of protesters gathered today near downtown Bradenton for a ‘March for Reproductive Rights’ here on the Suncoast. This comes on the heel of Texas passing a very restrictive abortion law.

The march began at 11 a.m. with demonstrators chanting “My body, my choice!”. The organization says it is defending a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion as well as reproductive rights.

Protestors went through downtown and ended up outside the Manatee County Commissioner’s Office. People could be seen dressed up as handmaids, representing the characters of a Hulu series that portrays women as a man’s property. Marches have been taking place all over the country.

Currently there are no abortion clinics in Manatee County, with Commissioner James Satcher proposing a ban on future clinics.

