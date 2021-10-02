Orange County sheriff asks public for help in search for Miya Mercano

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) -

It’s been eight days since 19-year-old Miya Mercano went missing from her Orange County apartment complex and the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are joining the search.

They’re combing through three Florida counties hoping to find Mercano quickly.

So far, 30 searches have been conducted by investigators, but they need help.

Sheriff John Mina of Orange County is calling on all residents to think back on this past weekend to see if they can remember anything suspicious that could help their investigation.

“Or even today,” Mina said. “If they see anything suspicious that needs checked out, you know, I will say that, you know, we, we do get a number of, false indications on social media, and such, but, you know, we’re used to that and these, these high profile, large investigations.”

Many eyes are on this investigation.

Hundreds of people came together at a prayer vigil Friday to bring awareness to the case and pray for Mercano’s safe return home.

Law enforcement has lost one major lead in the investigation.

Armando Manuel Cabellero, the man authorities believe is responsible for Mercano’s disappearance, took his own life earlier this week.

Investigators said he was an employee at Mercano’s apartment complex and tried to pursue her romantically. His key fob was used to open Mercano’s apartment just before she went missing.

