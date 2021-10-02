Massive beach renourishment project on Longboat Key is now complete

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are finished with the main portions of a beach renourishment project on Longboat Key. Beachgoers may notice more beautiful white sand on the beaches and the area is more vast.

It’s a project that was done in different sections of the island over the last six months. Longboat Key officials say one-million cubic yards of sand was placed on the island’s beaches. The renourishment was done on about six miles of beaches on different sections of the island, from the North to the South. Total cost of the project is around 36-million dollars. A bond referendum passed by voters helped pay for it.

“I’m very happy, what makes me even happier, it’s such a drastic change from what was here before,” said Charles Mopps, Project Manager for Longboat Key. “Where we are standing now used to be rocks and water. To hear the citizens come up to me and say wow this is just an epic difference and this is so great to have, and people seem to be extremely pleased with the way the operation went.”

“Obviously it’s a lot of money but I think it’s money well spent,” said Mike Harlow, a Longboat Key visitor from Cincinnati, Ohio. “I mean it’s great for the residents, it’s great for tourism and it’s helping to protect the environment, so it’s really invaluable.”

One final part of this project is maintenance of the groins. Work on that is expected to take place later this year.

