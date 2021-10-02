Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Life in North Port during the Gabby Petito case

Gabby Petito STILL
Gabby Petito STILL(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been about three weeks since the start of the investigation on the Gabby Petito case in North Port. Through all the investigation and press conferences, the local residents have developed questions.

“It’s been a really big topic, we’ve heard from our customers, and we sympathize with everybody, and we all feel the same because this is a tight, close-knit community,” said Renee Queen.

At local salons and barber shops in North Port, conversation is continuous about the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie case. There’s excitement about the arrival of Dog the Bounty Hunter. There’s also concerns over Laundrie’s whereabouts and how he went missing.

“It’s just a question I think a lot of us have had, and other conversations I’ve had with other people, they’re just a little curious about why this guy wasn’t watched a little closer,” Queen told ABC7 on Friday.

That concern spreads to neighboring communities as well, like Port Charlotte. Those residents will come by North Port and pay respect at the memorial set up for Petito.

“It’s really a tragedy. It really is bad,” said Paul Von Gillern. “I feel for the family because I have three daughters of my own. I wouldn’t want nothing to happen to them.”

For Von Gillern, he said the story just makes him uneasy.

“It makes you on edge. It makes you make sure your kids are inside, make sure you keep an eye on your daughters, I mean, it just makes you uneasy, you know?” he said.

