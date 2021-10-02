Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

A dry weekend, with more Red Tide!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our weekend is dry across most of the Suncoast, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower in the heat of the afternoon. And our moisture in the atmosphere increases through the coming week, so our rain chances go up, too. Rain chances are still high even into the following weekend, so make the most of this weekend for outside activities. Red tide levels have also gone up across our Suncoast beaches, which makes respiratory irritation more common. The UV index is very high, so sunscreen or shade is essential.

We’re tracking Hurricane Sam and Tropical Storm Victor in the Atlantic. Sam will be weakening gradually as it heads north and both storms stay far away from us. And conditions are not favorable for development in the next 5 days, so our quiet tropical weather continues in the Gulf of Mexico for now.

Red Tide
Red Tide(Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Attorney for Laundrie family explains discrepancy in sister’s Good Morning America interview
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Sarasota PD gets called out for welfare check, ends up busting alleged cheating partner
Sheriff Grady Judd
Sheriff Grady Judd: ‘Polk County would have never let Brian Laundrie out of our sight’
Benjamin Moulton
Man walks into sheriff’s office, confesses to 2011 murder
Red tide is increasing again in spotty locations.
Red tide levels rise again as we enter the typical season

Latest News

Gabby Petito STILL
Life in North Port during the Gabby Petito case
Longboat Key beach renourishment finished.
Massive beach renourishment project on Longboat Key is now complete
Little more humidity on Saturday
Warm & muggy weekend ahead
Missing adult and children with Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office locate missing children and their mother