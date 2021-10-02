A dry weekend, with more Red Tide!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our weekend is dry across most of the Suncoast, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower in the heat of the afternoon. And our moisture in the atmosphere increases through the coming week, so our rain chances go up, too. Rain chances are still high even into the following weekend, so make the most of this weekend for outside activities. Red tide levels have also gone up across our Suncoast beaches, which makes respiratory irritation more common. The UV index is very high, so sunscreen or shade is essential.

We’re tracking Hurricane Sam and Tropical Storm Victor in the Atlantic. Sam will be weakening gradually as it heads north and both storms stay far away from us. And conditions are not favorable for development in the next 5 days, so our quiet tropical weather continues in the Gulf of Mexico for now.

Red Tide (Station)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.