Woman attacks boyfriend with pot of grits, police say

Deriese Johnson
Deriese Johnson(Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A St. Petersburg woman has been arrested after attacking her boyfriend with a hot pot of grits, police say.

According to an arrest affidavit, Deriese Johnson, 49, was in an argument with her boyfriend when she struck him on the head with a sauce pan containing freshly cooked grits.

The spilled grits caused a burn on the victims’ arm; injuries to his head and face from the pan required stitches, police said.

Johnson was charged with aggravated battery.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

