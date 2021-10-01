Woman attacks boyfriend with pot of grits, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A St. Petersburg woman has been arrested after attacking her boyfriend with a hot pot of grits, police say.

According to an arrest affidavit, Deriese Johnson, 49, was in an argument with her boyfriend when she struck him on the head with a sauce pan containing freshly cooked grits.

The spilled grits caused a burn on the victims’ arm; injuries to his head and face from the pan required stitches, police said.

Johnson was charged with aggravated battery.

