Watch your step: Flooded trails can hide surprises

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A huge alligator was spotted recently on a flooded trail inside Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County.

With most back-country trails wet or under water this time of year, if you venture out into flooded areas in state parks -- or anywhere in Florida, for that matter -- it’s a good thing to keep your eyes peeled for native apex predators who are exploring expanded wetland habitats.

You might also spot other wildlife, out and about, in areas where you’re not accustomed to seeing them.

