Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Watch your step: Flooded trails can hide surprises

A huge alligator was spotted recently on a flooded trail inside Myakka River State Park in...
A huge alligator was spotted recently on a flooded trail inside Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County.(Courtesy of Miri Hardy)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A huge alligator was spotted recently on a flooded trail inside Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County.

With most back-country trails wet or under water this time of year, if you venture out into flooded areas in state parks -- or anywhere in Florida, for that matter -- it’s a good thing to keep your eyes peeled for native apex predators who are exploring expanded wetland habitats.

You might also spot other wildlife, out and about, in areas where you’re not accustomed to seeing them.

A huge alligator was spotted recently on a flooded trail inside Myakka River State Park in...
A huge alligator was spotted recently on a flooded trail inside Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County.(Courtesy of Miri Hardy)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Moulton
Man walks into sheriff’s office, confesses to 2011 murder
Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
Elevated levels of red tide found at local beaches
Courtesy of North Port Police Department
North Port Police Department successfully avoids ‘dangerous situation’
The FBI searched a camper at the Laundrie home.
FBI agents back at home of Brian Laundrie’s parents
Ian Hancock
Sarasota man jailed after deputies find hundred of child porn images

Latest News

A drone vessel sailed into the heart of Hurricane Sam Thursday.
Drone boat shows what a Category 4 hurricane looks like from the inside
Geraldine M. Watson
Missing Charlotte County woman may be endangered
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday October 1
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Friday October 1
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday October 1
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Friday October 1