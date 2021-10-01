Warm & muggy weekend ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Even though we are well into Fall we will see summer like conditions continuing through the weekend. Dew points are back to uncomfortable levels once again which is anything above 70 degrees. On Saturday we will also see a few isolated showers moving through fairly quickly during the late afternoon. The heat index will be in the mid 90′s by mid afternoon. The rain chance is only at 20% during the afternoon and through the early evening. It will be breezy at times with winds out of the east at 10-15 mph.

Only a slight chance for a stray shower (WWSB)

Sunday some slightly drier air will slip in with only a 10% chance for late day showers. Look for mostly sunny skies with partly cloudy skies by the late afternoon. The high will be near 90 degrees. Winds still out of the east at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday we can expect more of the same with only a 20% chance for late day showers.

We will get a surge of moisture move in by mid week next week which will bring a much better chance for scattered showers with the possibility of some coastal showers along the coast in the morning and early afternoon and then mainly inland later in the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 80′s throughout much of the work week.

For boaters over the weekend we will see winds out of the east at 10-15 knots with a bit breezier at times with seas running 2 to 3 feet offshore and 1-2 feet near shore. There will be a light chop in the bay and a moderate chop offshore.

Hurricane Sam continues to be a major storm and has been for the past 6 and 1/2 days. It is one of the strongest storms since satellites were used in the mid 60′s this late into the season. Top winds at 5 p.m. Friday were at 150 mph not far from a cat. 5 storm. Thankfully the core of this storm will pass to the east of Bermuda. It is expected to weaken as it pushes to the north into some cooler water.

