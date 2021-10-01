Visitors, volunteers can come back to Sarasota schools

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County schools are loosening more COVID restrictions next week as visitors and volunteers will be allowed back on campus, it was announced Friday.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 4, teachers will also again be allowed to schedule field trips for their classes.

In a message texted to parents and employees Friday morning, the school district said the decisions were made after looking at the latest COVID “Based on the latest COVID-19 Community Spread percentages, Sarasota County Schools will be lifting this precautionary measure effective Monday, October 4,” the message said.

Visitors and volunteers are reminded they still must check in with the front office with their photo ID upon arriving at a school.

The full text of the message:

“Good morning families & employees,

“On Friday, September 10, the school district announced the temporary extension of the suspension of field trips and nonessential visitors & volunteers on our campuses during the school day. Based on the latest COVID-19 Community Spread percentages, Sarasota County Schools will be lifting this precautionary measure effective Monday, October 4.

“Starting Monday, October 4, schools will be able to schedule educationally relevant field trips and all visitors & volunteers are welcome back on campuses. Please note that all visitors and volunteers must still check-in at the front office with their photo ID/driver’s license. Prior to arriving at a school to visit or volunteer, parents and guests should refer to their individual school’s visitor and volunteering guidelines & procedures. Additionally, all volunteers must have their information up-to-date and activated with the school district’s Community Relations team before they can start volunteering.

“We encourage everyone to continue to practice good health habits to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and the community at-large. We will closely monitor the transmission rate of COVID-19 and will share additional updates or changes, as needed. We appreciate your continued patience and resilience as we work together to support our school communities!

“—Sarasota County Schools”

