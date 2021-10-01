Summer coming back after a little taste of Fall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was nice while it lasted. The drier air which has been around for the past few days will be moving out for the weekend so expect it to feel a little more like summer once again. There will also be a slight chance for a few showers during the afternoon as the atmosphere moistens up a bit.

Friday look for mostly sunny skies to start the day followed by a few low top cumulus clouds moving in from the east as winds will be blowing at 10-15 mph. We have a 20% chance for a rouge shower or two in the afternoon. These spotty showers will be moving through fairly quickly and there won’t be many. The high on Thursday was 92 degrees which was just 3 degrees shy of a record. We can expect low 90′s once again on Friday with a heat index in the mid 90′s.

Over the weekend we will see mostly sunny skies for the most part with a 20% chance for a late day shower or two. It will feel a little more uncomfortable as the humidity or dew point level will be above the 70 degree mark again which is always the case during the summer.

We will begin to see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday next week as some tropical moisture moves back in along with an approaching cold front well to our north. This front will not blast through our area and cool us down next week but a long range model is showing a possible cold front moving through next week. We can only hope.

For boaters look for winds picking up a bit out of the east at 15 knots to start the day and then slow down as the sea breeze tries to develop but won’t have much success as the east winds will win out. Seas will be around 2 feet offshore but less than 2 feet near the coast. We will see a light chop on the bays and a moderate chop offshore a mile or two.

Expected to pass east of Bermuda (National Hurricane Center)

In the tropics Sam is still a strong cat. 4 hurricane with winds of 145 mph and gusts up to 175 mph. It continues to move to the NW and then it will move north missing Bermuda. It will generate some big surf along the east coast of Florida where there is a rip current advisory in place on Friday which could be extended through the weekend.

We are also watching Victor out over the far eastern Atlantic which is moving into the open waters of the Atlantic.

