Sarasota seeks public’s ideas for redistricting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is interested in seeing your ideas about how county commission districts should be redrawn to reflect 2020 Census data.

The county is accepting maps from Sarasota County residents for consideration of new commission districts. Maps will be accepted starting today through Oct. 11 at scgov.net/redistrict.

Redistricting is the process of adjusting district boundaries to account for shifts in population.

On, Sept. 28, the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners considered impacts of the 2020 Census results on county district lines.

After discussion, commissioners unanimously voted to move forward with redrawing district lines in 2021.

Only submissions from Sarasota County residents will be considered. Residents will be required to provide their contact information and address. Map submission will be accepted in the following formats: PNG, JPEG, or PDF.

Submissions will be collected and presented to the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners Oct. 19 at the downtown Administration Center.

Click here to watch the board’s discussion from, Sept. 28.

