Sarasota PD gets called out for welfare check, ends up busting alleged cheating partner

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Boy, that escalated quickly.

Multiple Sarasota Police officers were called out to an apartment for a welfare check at a local apartment complex. Police say the caller claimed that their partner was suicidal and officers went out to check.

They found something completely different. An individual answered the door in the nude alongside someone else who was not the person’s partner. They posted about the incident on Twitter.

We made contact with the person. They said they are not planning to hurt themselves. Person’s significant other called 911 claiming the person was suicidal. The person was at the apartment & answered the door naked with someone other than their significant other. We’re clearing. pic.twitter.com/riKGny8EiS — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) October 1, 2021

The scene was cleared and a spokesperson tells ABC that no charges were filed.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.