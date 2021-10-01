Advertise With Us
Sarasota PD gets called out for welfare check, ends up busting alleged cheating partner

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Boy, that escalated quickly.

Multiple Sarasota Police officers were called out to an apartment for a welfare check at a local apartment complex. Police say the caller claimed that their partner was suicidal and officers went out to check.

They found something completely different. An individual answered the door in the nude alongside someone else who was not the person’s partner. They posted about the incident on Twitter.

The scene was cleared and a spokesperson tells ABC that no charges were filed.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

