Rain showers are returning to the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Shifting centers of surface high pressure and an upper-level low dropping into the Deep South will all combine to return showers to our forecast.

We will start today with a few isolated storms building in the late afternoon and slowly drifting west as they die out. This shift in our rain chances is due to a surge of moisture moving into the area. Drier air will arrive tomorrow and slightly reduce the rain chance for Saturday. Rain chances will start to increase once again on Sunday, and continue rising next week. This rainfall bump will be due to a second surge of tropical moisture.

Tropics are calm for the Suncoast at this time. We have two systems to track in the Atlantic but, despite one being Major Hurricane Sam, will not directly make any landfalls. Beaches on the east coast of Florida will have a rip current risk this weekend due to swells from Hurricane Sam.

