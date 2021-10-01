Advertise With Us
Missing Charlotte County woman may be endangered

Geraldine M. Watson
Geraldine M. Watson(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing adult who may be endangered.

Geraldine M. Watson, 78, was last seen at her home on Malay Terrace near Lake View Boulevard in Port Charlotte around 6:30 Thursday evening.

She has short black/gray hair and was last seen wearing a polka-dot shirt, brown pants and green sneakers. She was possibly carrying a purse and Bible.

Anyone seeing Watson is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

