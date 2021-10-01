Manatee County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing children and their mother

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four missing children and their mother for a welfare check.

Detectives are looking for 34-year-old Jessica Jackson and her four children:

Six-year-old Janilah Kendricks

Seven-year-old Jamoni Kendricks

Twelve-year-old Anthony Thomas

Thirteen-year-old Jamarius Thomas

Detectives have received an allegation of possible neglect and want to locate the children so they can check on their well-being.

According to detectives, one of the children was last seen attending school on Sept. 9. Jessica nor any of the children have been in contact with other family members for several weeks. Jessica does not have a current address and has a history of moving around with her children.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.