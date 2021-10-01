Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

FBI, state join search for missing Florida college student

This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A...
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A crowd of more than 50 prayed on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 evening for the safe return of Miya Marcano. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says she disappeared Friday shortly after 27-year-old maintenance worker Armando Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key.(Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have joined a search that spans three counties for a missing college student who disappeared a week ago after a maintenance man entered her apartment.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says Armando Caballero is the “prime suspect” in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest before the maintenance worker apparently killed himself.

Mina says some 60 detectives are working exclusively on the case, and the search now extends over Orange, Seminole and Volusa counties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Moulton
Man walks into sheriff’s office, confesses to 2011 murder
Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
Elevated levels of red tide found at local beaches
Courtesy of North Port Police Department
North Port Police Department successfully avoids ‘dangerous situation’
The FBI searched a camper at the Laundrie home.
FBI agents back at home of Brian Laundrie’s parents
Ian Hancock
Sarasota man jailed after deputies find hundred of child porn images

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Former President Jimmy Carter quietly marks 97th birthday
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
A huge alligator was spotted recently on a flooded trail inside Myakka River State Park in...
Watch your step: Flooded trails can hide surprises
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing