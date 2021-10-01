Drone boat shows what a Category 4 hurricane looks like from the inside

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWSB) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released video taken Thursday from a sailing drone that was sent through the heart of a Category 4 hurricane.

NOAA and Saildrone Inc., the company that developed the uncrewed boat, sent the drone directly into the midst of Hurricane Sam, which is currently in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda.

The drone battled 50-foot waves and winds of over 120 mph Sept. 30 to collect critical scientific data and, in the process, gave researchers a completely new view of one of earth’s most destructive forces, officials said.

The Saildrone is equipped with a specially designed “hurricane wing,” enabling it to operate in extreme wind conditions. The real-time observations are expected to yield new insights into how large and destructive tropical cyclones grow and intensify.

