Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Disney World celebrates 50 years of magic

Cinderella's Castle decorated for the 50th Anniversary. CREDIT: Walt Disney World
Cinderella's Castle decorated for the 50th Anniversary. CREDIT: Walt Disney World(Walt Disney World)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Walt Disney World is celebrating 50 years of joy!

The park opened on Oct. 1, 1971 and all four parks

All four parks at the Lake Buena Vista, Florida, resort will take part in “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” The park will introduce a new show and have an extra special parade and fireworks show!

If you’re luck enough to be at the park today, share your Disney photos with us! Click here!

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Moulton
Man walks into sheriff’s office, confesses to 2011 murder
Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
Elevated levels of red tide found at local beaches
Courtesy of North Port Police Department
North Port Police Department successfully avoids ‘dangerous situation’
The FBI searched a camper at the Laundrie home.
FBI agents back at home of Brian Laundrie’s parents
Ian Hancock
Sarasota man jailed after deputies find hundred of child porn images

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Sarasota PD gets called out for welfare check, ends up busting alleged cheating partner
Gabby Petito sits in a Moab, Utah police car during a traffic stop Aug. 12
Newly released bodycam footage shows officer noticing marks on Gabby Petito
New footage of Laundrie/Petito case
Sarasota County Commission redistricting options.
Sarasota seeks public’s ideas for redistricting