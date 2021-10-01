Disney World celebrates 50 years of magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - Walt Disney World is celebrating 50 years of joy!

The park opened on Oct. 1, 1971 and all four parks

All four parks at the Lake Buena Vista, Florida, resort will take part in “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” The park will introduce a new show and have an extra special parade and fireworks show!

If you're luck enough to be at the park today, share your Disney photos with us! Click here!

