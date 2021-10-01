Advertise With Us
Attorney for Laundrie family explains discrepancy in sister’s Good Morning America interview

Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie says there should be no confusion over remarks made by his sister during an interview.

During the initial days of the investigation, Cassie Laundrie spoke with reporters on Sept. 17 and told them that she had not spoken with him. Then reports surfaced that she saw Brian twice during a family camping trip in Pinellas County around Sept 6. Attorney Steven Bertolino told ABC7 that the family, including Brian all left the campsite at Fort De Soto together.

Any indication that Cassie Laundrie was lying, is the result of misinterpretation.

In an email to ABC7, Bertolino wrote, “Cassie saw her brother Brian on September 1 when he stopped by her home and again on September 6 at Fort De Soto Park. Law enforcement agencies are well aware of these dates. Any prior communication by Cassie that does not reflect these dates is simply a difference of relating an answer to a question misinterpreted by Cassie or poorly posed by the inquirer.”

