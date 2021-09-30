Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
The Suncoast will see a slow increase in moisture and rain chances

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A significant shift in the upper air wind pattern will bring moisture back into the atmosphere over the weekend, and rain chances will be reintroduced into the forecast.

The process will be slow to occur with slight but noticeable changes evolving over the next three days. At first, the change will be most noticeable in the mornings, with warmer temperatures to start the day and a slightly less crisp feel to the air. By the weekend we will notice a few showers and sprinkles start to pop up in the afternoon and evenings on our radar.

Down the road an area of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will build and shift east, replacing the trough that has been persistent over the east coast over the last few days. This shift will allow a surge of moisture to move back into the state over the early part of next week and the probability of precipitation will be much better by Wednesday or Thursday.

Tropics are active but with no effects on the Suncoast. However, some of the wave action from Major Hurricane Sam will churn the Atlantic waters of Florida and rip currents will be a problem for the east coast beaches of our state.

