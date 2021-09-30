Suncoast roofers struggling due to increases in prices and delays on supplies

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - Roofing companies on the Suncoast say they are struggling.

“In 16 years we’ve never faced material shortages like this, price increases like this,” said Rachel Beckner, vice president of Green Roofing and Waterproofing Technologies.

It’s been a very rough six months for the Nokomis business and so many other roofing companies on the Suncoast. Roofers say prices for all types of supplies have doubled.

“We’re eating money right now, we’re losing money,” said Beckner.

Another big issue roofing companies are facing is long delays in receiving the materials they need. What usually would come in two weeks is now taking six to nine months. Suppliers say the problem is that many roofing supplies are coming from out of the country.

“They’re sitting on a freight trying to get here, the freight is being held up,” said Joshua Brown with Sunniland Corporation. “And then by the time it does get here, the supply and demand is so heavy than the cost is raised up, it’s hard to get your hands on anything.”

These types of delays and price increases impact the suppliers, roofers, and the residential and commercial roofing industry. Experts say right now commercial roofing is getting hit harder than residential roofing.

“It’s just out of the blue, all of sudden in April they started coming then, back to back, no notice,” said Beckner. “They would say hey our prices are going up.”

There are concerns from some roofing companies that it could eventually force them to one day shut down.

