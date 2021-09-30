Advertise With Us
SMH re-opening doors for limited patient visitation

Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Sarasota Memorial Hospital(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced that it would be re-opening its doors to allow limited patient visitation.

The hospital also announced it would resume non-emergency surgeries this week.

The new visiting guidelines go into effect on Friday, Oct. 1, nearly 2 months after the fourth wave of the pandemic forced the health system to limit visitors in the hospital and suspend elective and non-emergency surgeries.

Visitors must be 16 or older and can visit between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Most inpatients may have up to two visitors at a time at the bedside and visitors. Certain departments, including the Mother-Baby Unit, Critical Care and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, have department-specific guidelines; people should check with the unit before visiting. Surgical, procedural and testing patients may have one support person accompany them and that person must remain in designated waiting areas.

SMH is still restricting visitors for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, with exceptions for extraordinary circumstances such as end-of-life situations.

SMH’s Bayside Center for Behavioral Health will allow visitation by appointment only. Caregivers should call 941-917-7760 to schedule.

