Slight increase in humidity by weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another nice start to your Thursday expected with low humidity once again. The lows near the coast will be in the low 70′s and areas basically a couple of miles east of the Gulf will have lows once again in the upper 60′s. We will see mostly sunny skies to start the day off with light winds out of the east during much of the day. A little sea breeze will kick in later in the afternoon. Now some high level cloudiness may move overhead at times blow off from the storm system over the lower MS Valley.

For Friday we will continue to see nice weather as high pressure stays in control. We will see a slight increase in moisture at the surface which you will notice a bit more humidity around but should still feel nice during much of the morning. The high on Friday will be around 90 degrees. Winds out of the east southeast at 10 mph.

For the weekend look for generally fair skies with only a 20% chance for a late day shower or two with a high of 90 degrees. Winds will be out of the ESE at 10-15 mph.

Monday things stay the same as the weekend but Tuesday we will see our rain chances increase a little with some tropical moisture starting to move up from the southeast. So look for partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a slight chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm.

Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies and a chance again for some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. It will feel a little warmer as a result of more humidity coming back into play due to the tropical moisture moving in from the south.

Boating and beach weather looking good with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the E at 10 knots and seas 2 feet or less. There will be a light chop on the waters.

In the tropics we continue to watch hurricane Sam stay strong in the open waters of the Atlantic. It is now moving to the NW and then eventually to the north into the open waters of the Atlantic, staying away from Bermuda but still generating high surf along the east coast of the U.S.

Newly formed tropical storm Victor is expect to be a fish storm not having any impact on any land as it moves to the NW into the open waters of the Atlantic. It could become a hurricane in a couple of days which would make it the 8th hurricane of the season. Typically there are usually 6 hurricanes per season. So far this year we have had 19 named storms with 4 major hurricanes. It is likely we will use the 1st. supplemental list of names for the first time this season. We are no longer using the “Greek” alphabet as a naming system for times when we run out of the primary list of names.

We are watching two other areas but the chances for them to become storms have gone down to 30%.

