Sheriff Grady Judd: ‘Polk County would have never let Brian Laundrie out of our sight’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference on an unrelated incident, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd took a moment to say that his group of deputies would never have lost track of Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie is the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito. He is currently on the run from federal agents.

When asked, Judd criticized that Laundrie had not been under surveillance 24 hours a day. He also criticized the Moab City Police Department for not taking anyone into custody during the Aug. 12 domestic dispute between Gabby and Brian.

“When he showed up with her car and she was no place to be found, we never would have let him out of our custody that day,” Judd said.

He also added that it was hard to analyze the entire situations out of media reports.

WTSP in Tampa contributed to this report.

