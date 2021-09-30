Advertise With Us
Sarasota man jailed after deputies find hundred of child porn images

Ian Hancock
Ian Hancock(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Sarasota man is in jail after being charged with 50 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, the Sarasota County Sheriffs Office said.

According to an arrest warrant, detectives received a tip in July from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after four videos depicting children, estimated to be between 5 to 10 years old being forced to have sex with adult men, were uploaded to a Dropbox server.

Through investigation, detectives utilized the IP address used to upload the images and identified Ian Hancock as the suspect.

On Sept. 9, deputies say Hancock admitted the images were his but denied having a Dropbox account. But after executing a search warrant on Hancock’s phone, authorities discovered access to an additional Dropbox account with at least 200 explicit images and videos with victims ranging in age from infant to 14 years old.

Also during the course of the investigation, detectives recovered more than 400 grams of marijuana from Hancock’s residence on Longhorn Drive, along with additional marijuana, methamphetamine and a glass pipe in his possession upon arrest.

Hancock was arrested Tuesday and is charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court, and 50 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

He remains in custody while the investigation continues.

