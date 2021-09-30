Red tide levels rise again as we enter the typical season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Say it isn’t so! Red tide levels are back on the rise along various Suncoast beaches. This comes just over a month from the devastating summer blooms that killed tons of fish and left beaches unenjoyable.

The Gulf of Mexico and Sarasota Bay were starting to return to their crystal normal selves and now samples of red tide are detecting low to even high levels.

The typical red tide season starts late summer into early fall; however, the early bloom the Suncoast endured came during the peak of the summer season. As we head into the typical season, levels are no where near that of the summer. Most samples have found low to moderate quantities but down on North Jetty, the levels have been on the high side.

Have you witnessed an increase in red tide again?



Check out this areal shot sent to me by my friend Spencer Arnold as he flew over North Jetty on Sunday pic.twitter.com/Cr7csYyh7K — Justin Hobbs (@YourWXJustin) September 30, 2021

In a pictures sent by pilot Spencer Arnold, you can see the distinct area where the bloom had taken off as he flew over North Jetty and Venice.

Meanwhile most of the Suncoast has not seen substantial impacts like the summer bloom but local businesses are on nerves after taking a hit from the first round. Paradise Adventures and Kayaking SRQ provide the opportunity to kayak the mangroves of South Lido on the bay side and the recent round of red tide made them take a hit.

“We were shut down once from COVID last year and then again a couple of days from red tide this year and it affected us greatly,” Steffan Simmons, an employee of Paradise Adventures and Kayaking SRQ, explained.

“We plan on our summer times, bringing a small spike in business from people traveling down for vacations and unfortunately we weren’t able to do that. It’s kind of affected my income, you know. I’ve got two year old son, he’s not cheap to feed” Simmons explained.

Simmons went on to explain, “Our owners have already had to dip into savings that we have had from last summer to help us from being affected by the red tide.”

It is important to note that although when red tide is present the whole beach may not be impacted. Simmons told ABC 7 that many people have been scared to come out thinking all the water is destroyed but that is not the case.

These blooms can be very scattered in nature; hence why one should check samples from the Florida Fish and Wildlife and also check the HAB Respiratory Forecast before heading out or canceling plans.

