Pedestrian critically injured following crash in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash in North Port Thursday morning.

The collision occurred on North Tamiami Trail and Ortiz Blvd around 8:15 a.m. A Volvo was traveling east on Tamiami Trail Access Road on the right side of the road, east of Ortize Blvd.

A 55-year-old female was walking alongside the roadway in the same direction as traffic and the front end of the Volvo struck the victim.

The pedestrian was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she has been listed in critical condition.

