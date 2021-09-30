Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Pedestrian critically injured following crash in North Port

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash in North Port Thursday morning.

The collision occurred on North Tamiami Trail and Ortiz Blvd around 8:15 a.m. A Volvo was traveling east on Tamiami Trail Access Road on the right side of the road, east of Ortize Blvd.

A 55-year-old female was walking alongside the roadway in the same direction as traffic and the front end of the Volvo struck the victim.

The pedestrian was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she has been listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Laundrie at Florida nature preserve ended for the night Friday. (Source: CNN...
Laundrie family checked into Pinellas Co. campground days after Brian’s return
Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
Elevated levels of red tide found at local beaches
FILE
FHP: 2 dead after accident on State Route 64 in Manatee County
Courtesy of North Port Police Department
North Port Police Department successfully avoids ‘dangerous situation’
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

Walt Disney World employees from left, Chuck Milam, Earliene Anderson and Forrest Bahruth...
Disney World opened 50 years ago; these workers never left
Benjamin Moulton
Man walks into sheriff’s office, confesses to 2011 murder
Ian Hancock
Sarasota man jailed after deputies find hundred of child porn images
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Thursday September 30
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Thursday September 30