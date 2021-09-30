Multiple agencies work to capture felon accused of sexually battering child

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sheriff’s officials from Charlotte and DeSoto County Sheriff Offices worked in tandem to capture a 25-year-old man who was accused of a very serious allegation against a child.

Officials located Cory Lee Murphy after deputies in Charlotte County noticed him in his front yard smoking a cigarette. Murphy was taken into custody on a DeSoto county warrant by Charlotte County road patrol deputies alongside members of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit. Murphy attempted to hide from law enforcement but was eventually found and it turned out he had a warrant for six counts of sexual battery.

“Our partnership with Sheriff Potter and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office continues to benefit the citizens of both Charlotte and Desoto counties,” expresses Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Murphy was transported to the Charlotte County Jail without incident and is currently awaiting transport to the DeSoto County Jail where he faces 6 counts of Sexual Battery on a victim under 12 years of age.

