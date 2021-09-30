Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Multiple agencies work to capture felon accused of sexually battering child

Cory Lee Murphy
Cory Lee Murphy(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sheriff’s officials from Charlotte and DeSoto County Sheriff Offices worked in tandem to capture a 25-year-old man who was accused of a very serious allegation against a child.

Officials located Cory Lee Murphy after deputies in Charlotte County noticed him in his front yard smoking a cigarette. Murphy was taken into custody on a DeSoto county warrant by Charlotte County road patrol deputies alongside members of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit. Murphy attempted to hide from law enforcement but was eventually found and it turned out he had a warrant for six counts of sexual battery.

“Our partnership with Sheriff Potter and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office continues to benefit the citizens of both Charlotte and Desoto counties,” expresses Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Murphy was transported to the Charlotte County Jail without incident and is currently awaiting transport to the DeSoto County Jail where he faces 6 counts of Sexual Battery on a victim under 12 years of age.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search for Laundrie at Florida nature preserve ended for the night Friday. (Source: CNN...
Laundrie family checked into Pinellas Co. campground days after Brian’s return
Red Tide on Lido Beach - Taken August 5, 2021
Elevated levels of red tide found at local beaches
Courtesy of North Port Police Department
North Port Police Department successfully avoids ‘dangerous situation’
FILE
FHP: 2 dead after accident on State Route 64 in Manatee County
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

Latest News

Many agencies across the country say the steady blue lights have helped to deter crime.
Gas leak near Cattleman Road and Center Pointe Drive in Sarasota County
Sheriff Grady Judd
Sheriff Grady Judd: ‘Polk County would have never let Brian Laundrie out of our sight’
Bernard Mullen
Drug dealer gets 10 years in 2017 overdose death
Angelo Zappacosta
Laundrie neighbor allegedly assaulted protester, police say