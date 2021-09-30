Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Man walks into sheriff’s office, confesses to 2011 murder

Benjamin Moulton
Benjamin Moulton(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A man suspected of a 2011 murder walked into the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday and confessed to the crime, deputies said.

Benjamin Moulton, 43, was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Nicole Rose Scott, whose partially clothed body was found Dec. 12, 2011, in a wooded area off the east end of University Parkway. An autopsy revealed she was strangled and dumped in that location for several days before she was found by a passerby.

At the time, detectives followed up on numerous leads and questioned Moulton, who denied any involvement in her murder. Deputies lacked enough evidence to link him to the crime, the sheriff’s office said.

Over the past few years, detectives continued to search for new information but were unable to develop a clear suspect in the case.

On Wednesday, Moulton walked into the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center and told deputies he was responsible Scott’s murder. Moulton told investigators he killed her in a fit of rage and provided other details about the case that were never released to the public.

He also stated his reasons for confessing. He told detectives he had since “found Jehovah and couldn’t live with the guilt anymore.”

The investigation continues.

