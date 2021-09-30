Gas leak near Cattleman Road and Center Pointe Drive in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are currently on scene of a gas leak in the area of Cattleman Road and Center Pointe Drive.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Cattleman Road are closed from Casa Del Sol Boulevard to Center Pointe Drive.

Teco gas is on scene and the road will remain closed while crews attempt to stop the leak.

Officials are encouraging motorists to find a different route and avoid the area.

